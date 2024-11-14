'There’s less than 25 of these in the world,' residency training program comes with zoo's newest facility

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced the addition of the Bill Berniece Grewcock Animal Hospital — scheduled to open in 2026. The state of the art facility will provide unique care for all of the zoo's 39,000 animals and create opportunities for the future generation of veterinarians.



The 32,000 square-foot facility will contain species specific areas to accommodate for all animals, like temperature controlled rooms and including water elements.

“We were recently approved to have a residency training program. There’s less than 25 of these in the world. So, right here in Omaha, we will be able to train the next generation of zoo veterinarians.”

It will include a stage that will allow the education team to bring students in to see live surgeries and procedures for scheduled visits.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

So, I told you Wednesday about Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s newest project – the Bill and Berneice Grewcock Animal Hospital.

The 32,000 square-foot, state of the art facility will replace the current aging facility. It will contain species specific areas – like controlling temperatures, having water elements, and spaces for larger animals.

It's all to care for the zoo’s 39,000 animals.

We’re still a ways away from completion, but I wanted to come check it out so far – and learn what else this means for the zoo.

“It’s a really exciting time for the zoo,” CEO and President of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Dr. Luis Padilla said. “It lets us honor that promise to the community that our animals are getting, no question, the best animal care.”

The Grewcock Animal Hospital – located near the Asian Highlands – will have all the bells and whistles.

Along with the new editions: a CT scanner and endoscopy unit.

“In the past we would’ve worked with local facilities that have a CT scanner, and it takes a lot of coordination,” Dr. Padilla said. “Having it in house will allow us to be a little more efficient, a little more practical. Like, we’re here, let’s get that diagnostic at once.”

Not only impactful for the animals, but also those caring for them.

“We were recently approved to have a residency training program. There’s less than 25 of these in the world,” Director of Animal Health Dr. Taylor Yaw said.

“So, right here in Omaha, we will be able to train the next generation of zoo veterinarians.”

That will include unique educational opportunities for our youngest generation.

“One of the coolest parts of this whole design is there’s an actual stage. We’re not going to be open to the public, but we’re going to be able to schedule groups,” Yaw explained.

“So, our education team will be able to bring students down in, actually see live surgeries and treatments going on.”

The project has been privately funded thus far – but the Omaha Zoo Foundation is working to raise the remaining $5 million to reach its $45 million goal.

To learn more about the project or to donate, click here.

