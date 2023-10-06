'They make lots and lots of sacrifices': Omaha first responders honored at annual Blue Mass

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Blue Mass is a special mass held each year to honor first responders in the Omaha metro.

This year, it took place at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. It was a day of remembrance to celebrate first responders in the Omaha community and the lives lost in the past year.

During the church service there was music, special prayers and blessings given by Archbishop George J. Lucas.

All of which Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman and OPD Deputy Chief Steve Serveny felt honored to be a part of.

"We feel the love for sure while were here and its, its an incredible day,” said Chief Bossman.

"Those thoughts and prayers and blessings are so well received, we need them, we need every bit of them and it helps and encourages us and keeps us motivated day in and day out,” said Deputy Chief Serveny.

This is the first time the service is at St. Patricks, but the history of "Blue Masses" go way back to 1934. It’s called that because blue is the traditional uniform color for law enforcement. St. Patrick's Church's Father Tom Fangman said he’s grateful for all that our first responders do.

"They make lots and lots of sacrifices. Their families do as well ... I don't think that we can pray for them enough,” said Father Fangman.

At one point during mass, St. Patricks Catholic School students lined up and individually placed roses in a vase. Each rose represented a retired law enforcement officers life lost in the past year.

"You know they really dedicated their lives to service, to serving the community and so they're great examples. They built that foundation for us to continue to build on,” said deputy Chief Serveny.

After mass, the archbishop even blessed fire trucks and police cars.

"They're good and dedicated and it's a gift to be a part of a community and to know such giving people,” said Father Fangman.

All area law enforcement and fire personnel are invited to the special mass each year regardless of religious affiliation.

