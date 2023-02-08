Third person pleads no contest in alleged Sarpy County firework attack

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A third defendant involved in a fireworks attack in Sarpy County entered a no-contest plea on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Maddix Foss, 19, and co-defendants 41-year-old Jeremy Brown and 37-year-old Brittany King used roman candles to assault several individuals who were gathered in a driveway on July 4, according to the Sarpy County Attorney's office.

In addition to the wounds caused by the fireworks, one victim sustained internal injuries, and another suffered serious injuries to his head, according to a press release.

Foss pleaded no contest to first-degree assault.

The attack was committed at random; there does not appear to be a connection between the defendants and the victims.

Foss will be sentenced on April 18. First-degree assault is a Class II Felony and carries a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of 50 years, according to a press release.

King previously entered a no-contest plea to second-degree assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. King’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

Brown entered a no-contest plea to first-degree assault. Brown’s sentencing is scheduled for March 14.

