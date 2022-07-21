OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three adult suspects, including a mother and son, and two juvenile suspects were arrested in connection to a July 4 incident during which a family was assaulted outside their home by a group firing Roman candles and bottle rockets.

3 News Now confirmed on Thursday that bond has been set at $500,000 for each of the three adult suspects: Brittany King, 37; Jeremy Brown, 41; Maddix Foss, 18.

Foss and Brown are being charged with first-degree felony assault. King is charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. All three will have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 16 in the County Court of Sarpy County.

