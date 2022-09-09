'This community, this beautiful Bellevue, doesn't forget': Bellevue's 9/11 Memorial Ceremony returns Sunday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — In 2002, Bellevue held its first 9/11 Memorial Ceremony a year to the day after tragedy struck our country.

The ceremony will return Sunday, 21 years later, at American Heroes Park with the purpose of remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

That includes military members, first responders and people who lost their lives during the attack on 9/11 and the aftermath of it.

The ceremony starts at 4 p.m. and includes a Roll Call of Fallen Heroes from Nebraska and Western Iowa, the 13 Folds of the Flag, Ringing of the Four Fives, patriotic music and much more.

The ceremony is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Bellevue. The VFW Post 10785, Bellevue and Council Bluffs Jr. ROTC cadets, Sarpy Serenaders, and Bellevue Volunteer Fire Fighters will all play a role in the ceremony.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson met with several of the groups and people that will play part in the ceremony. You can check out those stories below.

Bellevue's 9/11 Memorial

Bellevue to honor those who lost their lives in 9/11 Sunday

Sarpy Serenaders

Sarpy Serenaders prepare for Bellevue's 9/11 memorial ceremony

Bellevue East High School Jr. ROTC Honor Guard

How high school students play a role in Bellevue's 9/11 memorial ceremony Sunday

Schedule of events