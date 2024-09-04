Though OPPD decommissioned Fort Calhoun, CEO "incredibly excited about the future of nuclear generation"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Life for hundreds of thousands of us intersects with Omaha Public Power District. So, its decisions and direction are important.

3 News Now's Mary Nelson wanted to speak in-depth with President and CEO Javier Fernandez on the heels of such an extraordinary storm season, and, at a time of never-before-seen growth for the Omaha area.

This story is the third in a series of five, in which, Fernandez explains why the utility's Fort Calhoun plant was decommissioned - despite what he describes as nuclear power's potential within OPPD's portfolio.

Omaha Public Power District began decommissioning its plant in Fort Calhoun in 2016 with a plan to return it to greenfield status some time in 2026.

OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez explained the decision was made because "that particular site had challenges."

In a word: Water.

"It really doesn't take that much to flood the Missouri River or to dry it out."

Fernandez said too much water and not enough water are both problematic in generating nuclear power. Adding, repairs and outages increase costs and overall, reliability is then questionable.

The decision to close Fort Calhoun was never about the technology itself, he said.

"I am incredibly excited about the future of nuclear generation - not only for OPPD, but for the country. I see that as a safe, a reliable, a carbon emissions-free type of generation that could really help us."

Mary Nelson wondered what many neighbors might. Where would it go?

"We are working... in conjunction with Nebraska Public Power District. They were commissioned by the State of Nebraska to run different studies to figure out - Where could we site potential nuclear sites?," Fernandez explained.

Essentially described as a 'Goldilocks'-type place or places, where resources, geography and people align.

Fernandez knows safety is a question.

"How do you reassure people who've been around long enough to see events in other parts of the country and world where they worry about it?," Nelson asked.

"In my opinion, from what I have seen, I cannot think of any other discipline, any other function in the energy generation industry that is safer, that is more disciplined, that is more rigorous, than the nuclear industry," Fernandez answered.

As the statewide study continues, it's possible the outcome could entail a nuclear plant built in the Omaha metro. It's also possible the energy could be generated elsewhere in Nebraska and transmitted to OPPD's service territory. At KMTV, we're aware of speculation around various communities, but right now, nothing by way of a new nuclear site is confirmed.

