Thousands remain without power in Council Bluffs; MidAmerican Energy gives restoration estimate

Power line down in Council Bluffs
Posted at 9:32 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 10:40:20-05

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — According to MidAmerican Energy, thousands in the Council Bluffs area remain without power Thursday after severe storms and high winds hit the area.

As of 7 a.m., 6,350 customers had no power in the Council Bluffs area. During the peak of the outage, 19,000 customers were without power.

MidAmerican Energy expects most Council Bluffs customers to have power restored by midnight Thursday and power restored to all customers by 6 p.m. Saturday.

Good morning from MidAmerican. We wanted to provide an update as to the current status of restoration.

Despite the challenging working conditions overnight, crews were able to make great progress and restored over 30,000 customers. The high winds and severe storms caused extreme damage in some areas taking down both transmission and distribution poles and wires. We expect to find even more damage as crews assess the situation in the daylight.

A summary of the main areas impacted and our estimated times of restoration is below:

Customers out as of 7 amPeak customers outETR
Council Bluffs area635019000Most by midnight tonight, all by 6 pm on Saturday
Sioux City area904600Most by noon today, all by midnight tonight
Storm Lake area1802300Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight
Fort Dodge area440015000Most by midnight tonight, all by 6 am on Saturday
Des Moines area509018000Most by noon today, all by 6 am Friday
Waterloo area26004900Most by afternoon today, all by 6 am Friday
Iowa City area70400Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight
Quad Cities area101600Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight

