Thousands remain without power in Council Bluffs; MidAmerican Energy gives restoration estimate

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — According to MidAmerican Energy, thousands in the Council Bluffs area remain without power Thursday after severe storms and high winds hit the area.

As of 7 a.m., 6,350 customers had no power in the Council Bluffs area. During the peak of the outage, 19,000 customers were without power.

MidAmerican Energy expects most Council Bluffs customers to have power restored by midnight Thursday and power restored to all customers by 6 p.m. Saturday.

See more on their website here.

See more from MidAmerican Energy below.

Good morning from MidAmerican. We wanted to provide an update as to the current status of restoration.

Despite the challenging working conditions overnight, crews were able to make great progress and restored over 30,000 customers. The high winds and severe storms caused extreme damage in some areas taking down both transmission and distribution poles and wires. We expect to find even more damage as crews assess the situation in the daylight.

A summary of the main areas impacted and our estimated times of restoration is below:

Customers out as of 7 am Peak customers out ETR Council Bluffs area 6350 19000 Most by midnight tonight, all by 6 pm on Saturday Sioux City area 90 4600 Most by noon today, all by midnight tonight Storm Lake area 180 2300 Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight Fort Dodge area 4400 15000 Most by midnight tonight, all by 6 am on Saturday Des Moines area 5090 18000 Most by noon today, all by 6 am Friday Waterloo area 2600 4900 Most by afternoon today, all by 6 am Friday Iowa City area 70 400 Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight Quad Cities area 10 1600 Most by noon today, all by 6 pm tonight

