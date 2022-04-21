Watch
Thursday morning crash on I-80 eastbound near 96th Street following NSP pursuit

Posted at 10:55 AM, Apr 21, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash on I-80 eastbound, at around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, snarled traffic following a Nebraska State Patrol pursuit. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Three eastbound lanes on the interstate were initially closed, but have since opened.

This is a developing story.

