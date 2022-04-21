Thursday morning crash on I-80 eastbound near 96th Street following NSP pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash on I-80 eastbound, at around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, snarled traffic following a Nebraska State Patrol pursuit. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Three eastbound lanes on the interstate were initially closed, but have since opened.

This is a developing story.

Left 3 lanes blocked on I-80 EB near 96th Street from a crash. The curve from I-680 SB to I-80 EB is now closed. Plan for an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jQdfjW4vG0 — Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) April 21, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.