TikTok trends continue to cause concern in schools

OMAHA, Neb. (KTMV) — In the month of September, we watched school restrooms across the country get vandalized and stolen from in part of a TikTok trend called Devious Licks, including right here in the metro area.

SEE ALSO: TikTok trend 'Devious Licks' challenges kids to vandalize and steal from school bathrooms

As the calendar has flipped to October, there is a new Devious Licks trend that could have some major consequences for students.

TikTok continues to capture the attention of students who have been participating in new trends to rack up likes and views. These new trends are not only harmful, but illegal, and students may face more than just school punishment by participating in the trends.

On Thursday, three Burke High School students were cited for disorderly conduct and released to their parent or guardian after fights broke out at the school. Both the Omaha Police Department and Omaha Public Schools said they don't believe this was from a TikTok trend.

But parents of students at the school said they heard it was a part of the "what school can have the most fights" trend. Whether or not that is the case, there are TikTok trends coming up that raise concerns for teachers and parents.

According to a list circulating around TikTok, October's Devious Licks trend is Smack a Staff Member.

"Definitely assault of a staff member, so you're going to get cited for assault third degree depending on the severity there. Then the schools is going to have their discipline. Most likely suspension all the way to some kind of expulsion as well, and I can't really speak for what the school would do," said Adam Boehmer, Papillion La Vista High School resource officer.

A couple of other trends that are on the list that is making the rounds is Jab a Breast January and Mess Up School Signs February, both of which could result in serious legal consequences.

RELATED: Westside digital citizenship forum addresses cyberbullying, TikTok challenges

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.