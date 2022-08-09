Tips for parents to set up kids for success in return to school

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Most students in the metro will be headed back to school this week or the next, and it's important for them to get off on the right foot.

Executive Director of Boys Town Home Campus Angela Powers says it’s extremely important to set a routine.

Make sure your kid is getting 8 to 10 hours of sleep every night by setting a typical bedtime. You should also be sure to include time for homework and studying each day, and manage your child’s technology and screen time.

Another big point of emphasis—talk with your kids about school. Check in to see what they're excited about and what they're nervous about heading into the school year, and throughout it.

"Celebrating education is so important. It's how you build relationships with kids—showing interest in school and really making sure they believe that school is a priority,” Powers said.

“That is their job. Just like how you go to work, they're going to school. So, learning what activities they want to be in, what they're worried about, and really just talking to them about your expectations."

Another big key is building connections within the school. Educators, administration and other school staff members can keep an eye out on your child to let you know how they're doing both educationally and emotionally.

Powers says the best way to do this is through attending activities and parent-teacher conferences. She says if the school is holding an activity, you should make it a priority

"Don't underestimate the power of that. Even if you have an exceptional student—just learning the things your child might be worried about or that your teacher sees that you don't see,” Powers said. “Going to their activities and learning who the parents are of their friends are very key things."

When talking with your kid about school don't just ask questions like, “how was your day?” be specific and say things like, “tell me about English class.”

Powers says eight of ten conversations you have with your child about school should be positive.

