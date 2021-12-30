Tips for winterizing your vehicle as frigid temperatures arrive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The winter weather has taken its time to get to us this year, but that's expected to begin to change.

This comes as we are expecting to drop near zero heading into the new year, with possibilities of snow accumulation.

It's important to make sure your car is ready for that.

Here are some tips and reminders to winterize your car this winter from Autotrader.

Autotrader says winter tires are just about a must for driving in the Midwest.

Either way, be sure to consistently check your tire pressure and fill up if necessary. Many gas stations provide free air pumps to fill up your tires.

Be sure to fill up your tank with gas. It's easy to let your tank run low before filling up but it's recommended to keep your tank at least half full during the winter months. This keeps accumulated water from freezing in your fuel pump.

Monitor and fill your windshield wiper fluid. Snow and slush will find their way to our windshields, making fluid and working wipers a must to see well while navigating the roads.

Keep an emergency kit on hand with winter clothes, a blanket, and a first-aid kit.

Tools, a flashlight with batteries, and flares are also a big help.

Of course, have your cellphone and a charger to make emergency phone calls.

It's also important to have jumper cables with you, and while on jumper cables, be sure to check your battery.

Getting a volt test could be very beneficial to ensure your battery is ready for the winter.

