'TIS THE SEASON: Holiday events steal the spotlight this weekend

Sure, we still have Thanksgiving before Christmas arrives, but several holiday traditions across our neighborhoods get started this weekend.
Check out some of the events we have on our radar!

Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens

  • Runs on select dates from November 22 to December 31.
  • Conservatory that's under construction temporarily opening for the event.
  • Light display throughout the indoor gardens, holiday themed activities, and the iconic poinsettia tree.
  • To see the full schedule or buy tickets, click here.

Santa's Rock N' Lights at Werner Park

Zoolightful at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Winterfest at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs

  • Friday, November 22 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • The holiday lighting ceremony gets the fun started.
  • Some of the fun festivities include: Santa's workshop with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, real reindeer, screening of the movie Frozen with characters on hand, bike rides with the Grinch, holiday themed games & activities, food trucks, etc.
  • The event is FREE! You can learn more by clicking here.

Holiday Modern Market at Omaha Palazzo (5110 N. 132nd Steet)

  • Friday, November 22 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
  • Saturday, November 23 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
  • More than 30 Nebraska small businesses on hand.
  • Along with food & drinks, play areas for kids, and Santa Claus.
  • A portion of ticket sales will benefit Angels Among Us — a local charity supporting families with a child battling cancer.
  • For tickets and more information,click here.
