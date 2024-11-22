'TIS THE SEASON: Holiday events steal the spotlight this weekend

(KMTV) — Sure, we still have Thanksgiving before Christmas arrives, but several holiday traditions across our neighborhoods get started this weekend.

Check out some of the events we have on our radar!

Bright Nights at Lauritzen Gardens



Runs on select dates from November 22 to December 31.

Conservatory that's under construction temporarily opening for the event.

Light display throughout the indoor gardens, holiday themed activities, and the iconic poinsettia tree.

To see the full schedule or buy tickets, click here.

Santa's Rock N' Lights at Werner Park



Open most nights November 22 - December 31.

The more than a mile drive thru light show consists of hundreds of thousands of lights synchronized to Christmas music.

You must buy tickets online. You can do that, and learn more about the event, by clicking here.

Zoolightful at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium



Runs November 22 - December 30 (Closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas).

Animals, lights, and festive fun.

Visit Santa Claus, build a gingerbread house, throw snowballs, rent an igloo, etc.

To buy tickets and see the full list of events, click here.

Winterfest at Bayliss Park in Council Bluffs



Friday, November 22 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The holiday lighting ceremony gets the fun started.

Some of the fun festivities include: Santa's workshop with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, real reindeer, screening of the movie Frozen with characters on hand, bike rides with the Grinch, holiday themed games & activities, food trucks, etc.

The event is FREE! You can learn more by clicking here.

Holiday Modern Market at Omaha Palazzo (5110 N. 132nd Steet)

