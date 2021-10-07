Top 10 facts about our new anchor, Vanessa Villafuerte

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You may have noticed some new faces at KMTV 3 News Now lately. Meet anchor and reporter, Vanessa Villafuerte. She's a California native and proud dog mom who is excited to become part of the community in the Omaha metro area. She even kept her cool when the Midwestern natives in the newsroom started telling our winter storm horror stories.

Vanessa’s Top 10 Facts:

At one point in her career, Vanessa took a break from journalism to become a flight attendant for a major airline. She says the experience was one she will cherish for the rest of her life, adding she was lucky to have met some of her best friends during training.

Vanessa Villafuerte (KMTV)

Vanessa has an English Bulldog named Frankie, who she often says is “her world.” She got Frankie over five years ago, and her pup has been her loyal companion through each journey she’s embarked on. She describes Frankie as rambunctious, but overall, a sweet love bug.

Vanessa has been lucky enough to visit several different countries in college. Her most memorable trips have been to Spain, Italy, Greece, Peru, the United Kingdom and Turkey.

Vanessa is half-Peruvian, and her favorite food is Peruvian cuisine. She often says: “If you’ve never tried Peruvian food, you’re not truly living.”

Vanessa is a Peloton rider and addict. She started indoor cycling when the pandemic began, and says it’s become her source of sanity ever since.

Vanessa graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. in 2016. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Intercultural Communication, and often looks back at her time living in one of America’s finest beach cities with gratitude.

Vanessa recently adopted an adoration for cooking and baking. She calls herself a “newbie,” so she welcomes any recipe recommendations, especially your seasonal favorites!

Growing up as an only child, Vanessa is incredibly close to her mom! In fact, most of her trips abroad have been with her mom.

Vanessa is a foodie to the core. Some of her favorite stories to cover include highlighting your favorite, local restaurants. Peruvian food is her favorite, but close seconds include Italian, Mexican and Thai.

When Vanessa lived in Orange County, Calif., she was a proud Disneyland passholder. Vanessa and her best friends would make trips to the happiest place on Earth at least twice a month.

