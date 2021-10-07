Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top 10 facts about our new anchor, Vanessa Villafuerte

She anchors the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts during the week
items.[0].image.alt
Vanessa Villafuerte (KMTV)
Vanessa Villafuerte.jpg
Posted at 4:02 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 17:12:25-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — You may have noticed some new faces at KMTV 3 News Now lately. Meet anchor and reporter, Vanessa Villafuerte. She's a California native and proud dog mom who is excited to become part of the community in the Omaha metro area. She even kept her cool when the Midwestern natives in the newsroom started telling our winter storm horror stories.

Vanessa’s Top 10 Facts:

At one point in her career, Vanessa took a break from journalism to become a flight attendant for a major airline. She says the experience was one she will cherish for the rest of her life, adding she was lucky to have met some of her best friends during training. 

Vanessa fact one

Vanessa has an English Bulldog named Frankie, who she often says is “her world.” She got Frankie over five years ago, and her pup has been her loyal companion through each journey she’s embarked on. She describes Frankie as rambunctious, but overall, a sweet love bug. 

Vanessa2

Vanessa has been lucky enough to visit several different countries in college. Her most memorable trips have been to Spain, Italy, Greece, Peru, the United Kingdom and Turkey. 

Vanessa Fact Three
Processed with VSCOcam with c1 preset

Vanessa is half-Peruvian, and her favorite food is Peruvian cuisine. She often says: “If you’ve never tried Peruvian food, you’re not truly living.” 

Vanessa fact four

Vanessa is a Peloton rider and addict. She started indoor cycling when the pandemic began, and says it’s become her source of sanity ever since. 

Vanessa graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif. in 2016. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in Intercultural Communication, and often looks back at her time living in one of America’s finest beach cities with gratitude.

Vanessa fact six

Vanessa recently adopted an adoration for cooking and baking. She calls herself a “newbie,” so she welcomes any recipe recommendations, especially your seasonal favorites! 

Vanessa fact seven

Growing up as an only child, Vanessa is incredibly close to her mom! In fact, most of her trips abroad have been with her mom. 

Vanessa fact eight

Vanessa is a foodie to the core. Some of her favorite stories to cover include highlighting your favorite, local restaurants. Peruvian food is her favorite, but close seconds include Italian, Mexican and Thai. 

Vanessa fact nine

When Vanessa lived in Orange County, Calif., she was a proud Disneyland passholder. Vanessa and her best friends would make trips to the happiest place on Earth at least twice a month.

Vanessa fact ten

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018