'Tournament of Friends' coming to Omaha during the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Killerspin, a global table tennis company, is welcoming the Omaha community to free lessons to prepare themselves for the “Tournament of Friends” at Slowdown.

Professional World Champion table tennis players will be holding lessons on June 22 to teach the game to Nebraska non-profits, corporate employees and university sports teams.

“After COVID-19 kept employees and teams from celebrating or participating in any kind of activity, we’re really excited to connect everyone with a fun activity,” said Killerspin CEO Robert Blackwell Jr. “Killerspin is focused on reconnecting and reviving work environments. What better way to enhance workplace community and relationships by playing a low-impact, mind-stimulating game of table tennis with coworkers.”

Killerspin is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Omaha and the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce for this tournament according to a press release.

