Trail connection proposal from Omaha to Lincoln put on pause

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Mopac East Connector Trail project was originally approved in November. Last week, the Cass County Board put it on pause. Some want it and some don’t, were hearing their thoughts on the project.



Commissioner Dan Stohlmann told us that "Route D," which runs along the west side of 334th Street, is not the best option. Those who live along the road agree.

Trail advocates have been trying to complete this project for years. Avid cyclist Mike McGee says the decision to postpone the project was a shock.

The next county board meeting is set for April 22nd, where the board will vote on approving a route then.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Plans for a proposed bike route in Cass County have changed. I'm Jill Lamkins in Louisville on 334th St., the road that could connect Omaha to Lincoln for bikers, walkers, and runners.

The Mopac East Connector Trail project was originally approved in November, but the Cass County Board of Commissioners put the project on pause last week.

Commissioner Dan Stohlmann told us that "Route D," which runs along the west side of 334th Street, is not the best option. Those who live along the road agree.

"So if they were not willing to take it out, it would literally be right up against our porch," said Layla Cole, a Louisville resident.

"There's a reason we live out where we live—it's because we have our tight-knit community of neighbors; that's who we want to be around," added Aaron Stewart, another Louisville resident.

There are other route options being considered, but there are opponents to all of them.

Trail advocates have been trying to complete this project for years. Avid cyclist Mike McGee says the decision to postpone the project was a shock.

"We respect their privacy. We understand they live in a more rural area. They want that. We don't want to disturb them. We don't want them disturbing us, but it really is—we're just riding on the trail enjoying the scenery, enjoying the area," said McGee.

The Mopac East Connector is just one piece of a national trail system called the Great American Rail Trail.

Trail supporters like McGee are talking with Cass County Commissioners, the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, and other project partners to try to find a solution before the next board meeting.

The next county board meeting is set for April 22nd, where the board will vote on approving a route then.