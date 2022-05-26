Train derailment near Gothenburg; Nebraska State Patrol says no injuries

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol troopers from Troop D responded to a train derailment east of Gothenburg this morning.

Trooper Martinez is a certified drone pilot and flew over the scene, according to NSP.

Thankfully no injuries are reported and traffic on Highway 30 is not affected. Cleanup is underway. https://t.co/7ZODdEirZP — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) May 26, 2022

