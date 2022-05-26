Watch
Train derailment near Gothenburg; Nebraska State Patrol says no injuries

up derail 1.jpg
Nebraska State Patrol
Train derailed near Gothenburg, Neb. 5/26/2022
Posted at 2:04 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 15:04:08-04

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska State Patrol troopers from Troop D responded to a train derailment east of Gothenburg this morning.

Trooper Martinez is a certified drone pilot and flew over the scene, according to NSP.

