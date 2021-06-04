Watch
U.S. Olympic Swim trials kick off in Omaha

Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 13:12:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some of the world's top swimmers hit the water in Omaha on Friday for the first day of the first wave of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

The trials will run through Monday.

U.S. Olympic Swim Trials begin in Omaha

3 News Now Reporter Kent Luetzen was live at the CHI Health Center as the event kicked off.

You can find schedules, tickets and more by visiting https://omahasports.org/swimtrials.

