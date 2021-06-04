U.S. Olympic Swim trials kick off in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some of the world's top swimmers hit the water in Omaha on Friday for the first day of the first wave of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

The trials will run through Monday.

U.S. Olympic Swim Trials begin in Omaha

3 News Now Reporter Kent Luetzen was live at the CHI Health Center as the event kicked off.

You can find schedules, tickets and more by visiting https://omahasports.org/swimtrials.

Related:

Pools prepped for U.S. Olympic Swim Trials

Graduates and students from area high schools to take part in Olympic Swim Trials

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.