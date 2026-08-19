U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Omaha VA, emphasizes care for women, young veterans

OMAHA, NE. — U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins visited the Omaha VA today, touring the facility and honoring staff members for their work.

Collins presented ceremonial coins to several staffers, including nurses, the chief of VA police and a hospital chaplain.

When asked about his goals for the Omaha VA, Collins said women's health is a main target.

"Our women's veterans are our largest and fastest-growing population of veterans, and making sure we are giving them the attention that they need -- we are seeing that not only here but across the country as well," Collins said.

Collins also emphasized expanding care in Omaha for younger veterans.