Understanding what's proposed in LB388, and how it could affect your bottom line

Lawmakers in Nebraska weigh a 1% sales tax increase and eliminating some exemptions to ease state's reliance on property taxes
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 16:57:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday, during its second reading, state lawmakers debated LB388 for hours.

The bill was introduced as a way of solving Nebraska's property tax quandary.

Though, opposition is broad for what it might mean to families' bottom lines to increase the state sales tax and eliminate some exemptions which are currently in place.

3 News Now's Mary Nelson shares a few examples.

To read the LB388, click here.

