University of Florida faculty to hold 'no confidence' vote in selection process of Sen. Sasse as president

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Florida Faculty Senate drafted a potential vote of no confidence in the selection process of the university's 13th President.

U.S. Senator from Nebraska Ben Sasse was presented as the sole finalist for the job on Oct. 10.

The preamble reads, in part: "The process of the thirteenth Presidential search ... has undermined the trust and confidence of the University of Florida Faculty Senate in the selection of the sole finalist Dr. Ben Sasse."

There is an emergency meeting scheduled for next Thursday, during which the faculty senate is scheduled to vote on the resolution.

In the draft, the author states concern that the selection process prevented faculty from learning about other candidates for the job and that a requirement of the search prevented other candidates from being willing to be named as a finalist.

Read the full statement below

Preamble:

The Faculty Senate of the University of Florida endeavors to work with the Board of Trustees to ensure the proper succession of the Presidency of the University. In doing so, the Senate must consider the well-being of all students, faculty, and staff in addition to the numerous intensive responsibilities that come with being an effective President of an R1 research institution. The next President should come already equipped to lead an institution of this caliber rather than aiming to learn on the job. Anything less will result in a lack of faith in leadership. The process of the thirteenth Presidential search, conducted in accordance with the updated Florida State Bill 520, has undermined the trust and confidence of the University of Florida Faculty Senate in the selection of the sole finalist Dr. Ben Sasse.

Resolution:

Whereas the thirteenth University of Florida Presidential Search was conducted in accordance with SB 520 and a sole finalist was selected and presented to the University at large;

Whereas at the Faculty Senate meeting at the University of Florida on October 20, 2022, Senate members were informed that multiple well-qualified candidates who are leaders at higher education institutions were unwilling to be named as finalists due to the 21-day public notification requirement;

Whereas the selection process has prevented the University of Florida Faculty as a whole from being informed about other candidates and their qualifications for the job;

Whereas the selection process has the potential to cause significant professional harm to well-qualified candidates if their identities are disclosed at the 21-day mark, thus increasing the likelihood that a less suitable candidate who does not similarly fear disclosure will advance;

Be it resolved that the Faculty Senate of the University of Florida provides a vote of NO CONFIDENCE in the selection process of the thirteenth President of the University of Florida.

