University of Nebraska postpones vote on $800 million Nebraska Medicine takeover

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The University of Nebraska announced it is delaying a meeting to approve its proposed takeover of Nebraska Medicine, as 33 state senators delivered a letter urging the Board of Regents to pause the $800 million deal.

This comes after Clarkson Regional Health Services announced it was withdrawing its membership from Nebraska Medicine last week. Clarkson and the University of Nebraska have shared 50% ownership of Nebraska Medicine for nearly 30 years.

Thursday's announcement to delay the meeting came almost simultaneously with news that the state senators had formally requested the board hold off on the controversial acquisition.

Senator Brad Von Gillern, who represents west Omaha, sent the letter through his office. An aide told our producer that Von Gillern and other lawmakers want more transparency and more time to review the deal and its impact.

The Board of Regents said it moved the meeting to allow for more time to better understand the proposal.

The senators said both the university and Nebraska Medicine are critical to the state and that any major changes should be carefully considered.

The regents were expected to vote on the deal Friday morning. The session is now scheduled for Thursday, January 15th.

