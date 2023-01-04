UNMC program seeks to lure out-of-state nursing students to Nebraska’s rural areas

OMAHA — In Nebraska’s ongoing effort to attract health care workers, the University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced a new scholarship program for nursing students from certain neighboring states to attend its rural campuses.

The “Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship” is open to nursing students entering baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated programs based in Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk.

Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing (Courtesy of UNMC)

“These scholarships are designed to make it easier for students from neighboring states to study on one of our rural campuses,” said Juliann Sebastian, dean of the UNMC College of Nursing. “In some of these states, there is an overflow of qualified individuals interested in nursing, and these scholarships make it easier to consider nursing in Nebraska and potentially accepting nursing positions after graduation for those who stay in rural areas.”

Students from Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota can apply for the scholarship at the UNMC Scottsbluff campus. Students from South Dakota and Iowa can apply for the scholarship at the UNMC Norfolk campus. And students from Kansas and Colorado can apply to the Kearney campus.

Sebastian said room is available on the campuses, and she said the out-of-state students would not be taking seats from eligible Nebraska applicants.

The financial aid would reduce the cost of out-of-state tuition to at or near resident tuition rates, Sebastian said.

Said Ken Zeiger, director of students services: “We are invested in this opportunity to help impact our students’ financial opportunities, which in turn will benefit our rural communities and provide patients with the best in care.”

Applications are available for fall 2023 and have an initial deadline of Feb. 1.

