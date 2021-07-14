UNO lends hand to community with storm recovery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Like so many others in the Omaha area, the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) is still dealing with the aftermath of Friday night’s storm.

Allwine Hall, along with a handful of other buildings on campus, is in the process of repairing some roof damage days later.

However, that hasn’t stopped the university from helping out the community.

“We saw the need and we had the ability, so we certainly volunteered to help out,” UNO Scott Campus Assistant Property Manager Adam Wick said.

Once power was restored at UNO’s Scott Campus, OPPD reached out to see if it would have the ability to house some out-of-state contractors helping restore power to those around Omaha.

“Our job here at UNO as a part of housing is taking care of people and taking care of the community,” Wick said. “We are a big part of the community here at UNO, so we really wanted to do our part.”

They received the phone call on Saturday that around 80 people would need rooms. That number was increased to around 170, and the race was on.

“We had a couple hours to get rooms ready as fast as we could. We have a wonderful staff here of resident assistants and professional staff that all jumped in to help out,” Wick said. “We were running around putting pillows and blankets in beds so that these guys had a place to put their head.”

It doesn’t stop there. UNO’s Maverick Food Pantry program has been a huge assistance to the university’s students, faculty, and staff, along with students at St. Mary’s and UNMC.

“On a weekly basis we fill about 20-40 bags, and just today I filled 20 bags,” Maverick Food Pantry Coordinator Madeline St. Claire said. “So, there’s definitely an increase.”

Being there for those in challenging times is what the food pantry is all about.

“Especially with this storm happening, we’re just here to help,” St. Claire said. “We tell our users that there’s no need that’s too small or too big, we will figure it out.”

