OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Researchers at the University of Nebraska Omaha are working to reduce one of the most common injuries plaguing military personnel through innovative footwear technology.

WATCH KELSEY'S STORY:

UNO researchers testing new ankle stability technology for military boots

The team is partnering with a company called Motive Labs with a nearly $1.5 million government grant to develop and test new ankle stability technology specifically designed for military boots. The research focuses on preventing and recovering from ankle injuries, which are among the most prevalent types of injuries in the military.

"We know we won't be able to prevent every single injury from ever happening, but if we can reduce the burden on our military personnel it'll ultimately improve their long-term health," said Adam Rosen, director of UNO's School of Health & Kinesiology and co-investigator on the project.

The research is being conducted in UNO's Biomechanics Gait Analysis Lab, where the team is reimagining military footwear design.

"Military members are athletes and a lot of times they're not treated that way," laboratry technician and master's student Gabby Moser said. "And the shoes that are on the market right now are not built for athletes.

"You wouldn't put someone who plays basketball in a combat boot. So we're trying to get away from that traditional design but also keeping the aesthetic and the look the military is looking for."

This project focuses on individuals with chronic ankle instability.

They can insert plates in the boots depending on their support needs or step in recovery process, eliminating the need for a separate brace.

Previous research has shown promising results for the technology's effectiveness.

"We found that people were able to move more naturally in the sagittal plane, which is the plane that we're walking in, while the boot protected the ankle from excessive side-to-side motion," Sara Myers, UNO's Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Creative Activity—and principal researcher on the project—said. "So we're expecting and hoping to find that in this project."

The implications of this research could extend far beyond military applications.

"To leverage this technology that we're using in the military to potentially help the general population for shoes, for cleats, for other footwear is a really cool and unique opportunity," Rosen said.

The team estimates the research will be complete in September 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.