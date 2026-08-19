UNO students move into Maverick Village, a dorm solely for aviation students, emphasizing community

OMAHA, NE. — It's move-in season at the University of Nebraska Omaha, and a new community is taking shape just for aviation students.

For the first time, a portion of UNO's Maverick Village will house 48 aviation students together.

UNO describes the dorm as a way to strengthen beginner connections at school, born from community need.

Scott Vlasek, UNO aviation institute director, said the space was created from a community need.

"This opportunity came about because a lot of parents were asking us, 'Is there an aviation dorm?'" Vlasek said.

Students like Carter James Fitzgerald, an aviation student from Scottsdale, Arizona, moved into the dorm.

Fitzgerald said he sees the dorm as a chance for a new start.

"I am excited to see what this school has to offer. Build friendships, meet new people. Being able to meet new people, I can meet them easily to help study with (each other)," Fitzgerald said.

The Aviation Institute was founded in 1990 and offers an aviation degree in three concentrations: air transport administration, professional flight, and unmanned aircraft systems operations.