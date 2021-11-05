UPS looking to hire more than 700 seasonal employees in Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The holidays continue to creep closer, adding pressure around buying gifts. Making some extra cash these next couple of months may make things more manageable.

UPS is offering just that, as they try to prepare for all of the online shopping that is set to take place.

The company is holding its annual ‘Brown Friday’ hiring event where they are looking to hire 60,000 employees nationwide.

That includes hiring efforts here in the Omaha area, where they hope to add 730 seasonal employees.

Friday they will be hosting an in-person event at the Omaha Customer Center located just south of 27th and Q, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will also have virtual events on Friday and Saturday. If you can’t attend either of these, you can also just apply online.

“You can come here; we have our local HR staff on site. If you apply online, you can expect an offer within a half hour,” UPS Omaha Center Manager Scot Yarpe said. “That is our goal, we don’t want to keep people waiting, but you can come down we will have plenty of folks on-site to answer anyone’s questions.”

They have three different time shifts available to fit what works best for you.

The positions they are looking to fill are package handlers, truck drivers, and personal vehicle drivers, where you can deliver packages in your own vehicle and even to your own neighborhood.

They have a special offer for college students as well. They say they will cover $1,300 in college expenses on top of hourly wages.

While this opportunity is seasonal, UPS says there is a good chance it can turn into a full-time gig if the employee is interested.

“It’s a great time to be a UPSer. The volume is at record levels and it’s not going anywhere,” Yarpe said. “A third of our seasonal employees from last year actually became permanent hires. So, we really try to drive that home.”

In terms of the global supply chain issues, Yarpe says you should start ordering your packages now.

However, once the package makes it in the hands of UPS they won’t disappoint, they will deliver.

