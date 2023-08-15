USDA: Nebraska livestock loss due to heat in the hundreds, but could climb

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A few weeks ago when Nebraska saw triple-digit temperatures, the state met its threshold for what's called the temperature heat index.

That factors into the USDA’s livestock indemnity program, which essentially covers some of the losses livestock producers experience because of the heat.

On Monday, USDA Farm Service Agency leaders took questions on a video conference call.

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson: "Are there sort of initial trends that are pointing in one direction about the seriousness or severity of loss?"

Acting deputy administrator, USDA farm programs, John Berge: "Mary, it's a relatively small sample at this point just because this was an event a couple of weeks ago. So it would be hard to draw a conclusion based on the trends. Our notice of losses that have come into date are numbering in the low hundreds."

Officials say they expect the number to climb.

There were a few other takeaways from the conference call. There's some flexibility on the 30-day deadline to file. So, if you're a producer, keep that in mind as you make plans to reach out to your county FSA. Also, they say they're working on the question of market rates and how much producers might receive. More information about that could come soon.

