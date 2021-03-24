Vaccine eligibility expanding to 55+ in Sarpy and Cass counties

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department announced it was expanding the list of people who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. The Sarpy/Cass County Health Department has announced the same.

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department and its partners are extending eligibility to people born in or before 1966 starting Thursday, March 25.

For more information visit The Sarpy/Cass Health Department website, the DHHS website or call 211.

