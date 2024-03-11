Valley blacksmith shares craft: "Without the world of iron, we wouldn't be where we are"

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — When described as the best 18th century blacksmith in the Midwest, Dean Slader pushes back. He will accept that he's 'one of the best.'

Slader began working with iron about 65 years ago. Today, he uses tools and techniques ranging from the 18th to 21st centuries - at his personal shop, which he calls Valley Forge, as well as Fort Atkinson.

From mythology through medieval times and the Industrial Revolution, blacksmithing goes back.

"Without the world of iron, we wouldn't be where we are," Dean Slader said, embracing the opportunity to share.

Though, the craft doesn't live in history alone. It's very much alive at Slader's personal shop.

"This is what I call Valley Forge. Living in Valley, Nebraska of course, what else are you gonna call it?" he asked.

Slader uses tools and techniques from the 18th to 21st centuries. He fell in love with iron about 65 years ago, but it wasn't his career.

"I grew up with (history) around me. My whole family - my father, my grandfather, my aunts, uncles were all veracious readers," he recalled.

Slader taught history in Valley and Missouri Valley for 35 years. And yet, in retirement, he still teaches. He has two apprentices, including at Fort Atkinson where several of his handmade pieces are installed. It's also where the handles, from the day of our visit, will go.

Using his coal forge, which heats to 3,000 degrees, Slader starts with raw stock. Then, in his words, turns "it into something that has grace, a little beauty... utility."

The process requires heating, hammering and bending.

With his wife's help, Slader keeps a record of much of what he makes in a thick, black binder.

"This is what I call my Blacksmith's Biblos," he said with a smile.

It holds dozens of cards - like recipes.

"This tells you how to do it... It's like a lesson plan."

Slader goes to the effort for himself and for others. It used to be that blacksmiths might guard their knowledge. He wouldn't consider it. At 81 years old, Slader wants the craft - and the joy of it - to endure.

See Slader and his work in Fort Calhoun at Fort Atkinson as part of its Living History program the first weekend of the month May through October. A state park vehicle permit is required, which is available at the Visitor Center. For more information, call 402-468-5611.

