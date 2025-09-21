Valley Fire Department serves community through annual pancake fundraiser as calls increase

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — Valley Fire Department's annual pancake feed raises money for equipment as volunteer crew handles growing call volume.



Over the years, Fire Chief Terry Luthy II said the department has seen a steady increase in call volume from just over 400 in 2016 to more than 650 last year.

The department has 46 volunteer firefights who serve 4000 residents covering 45 square miles.

Video shows firefighters and neighbors interacting at the pancake feed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Valley Fire Department is serving up more than just pancakes to the 4,000 neighbors who call this community home. With a 100% volunteer-based crew, events like its annual pancake feed help the department continue to serve.

From getting to know the equipment to eating delicious pancakes, Christian Bull said his two sons Brady and Liam are having fun playing firefighter for the day.

"Certainly been getting into the fire trucks, wreaking havoc in there. I think they're all still operable after they've been in them, but yeah, I know that's been the most fun for them," Bull said.

This fundraiser is the department's biggest, helping raise money for year-to-year operations.

As the Valley population continues to grow, events like this help offset their costs.

"So we don't have to raise taxes. We, you know, helps buy equipment, buy uniforms. You know, come in here and there's so much equipment that the donations went towards," Chief Luthy said.

For the volunteers on the roster, balancing firefighting with everyday life can be a challenge.

"It's very tough having a family myself. I got to balance my family work life in here," said Jessie Edgman, a Valley volunteer firefighter.

But to keep the ranks strong, the department makes training the next generation of firefighters a priority with a cadet program for teens 16-18.

"And what we're seeing out of this is these, these teenagers are coming in maybe not knowing what their career path is, and now they're like, 'Hey, I kind of want to do this firefighter paramedic, EMT thing full time,'" Chief Luthy said.

And as the calls keep coming, fundraising days like this one don't just raise money, but strengthen the bond between the firefighters and the community they serve.

"Meeting the people when they need help, being there for them when they need somebody. And getting to have that interaction with them and you know help them out on their worst day," Edgman said.

"It's always nice to be able to tell them like, look, hey, if you see these people around and you need some help, these are who you can go to," Bull said.