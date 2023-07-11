Vehicle with deceased person found in trees off I-680; Omaha Police investigating

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a car in a ravine off I-680 and Omaha Police say a deceased person was discovered inside Tuesday morning.

They haven't yet confirmed the identity of the person. The body is decomposed and the officers say they have not yet determined the age of the person, but an investigation is underway. The car is not easily visible from the highway because it was hidden behind trees, deep in a ravine.

3 News Now has a crew on the scene and will provide updates when there is more information available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.