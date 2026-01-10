VENEZUELA: Don Bacon concerned about 'overemphasis' on oil, wants congressional oversight

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Rep. Don Bacon wants to see democracy restored to Venezuela now that Maduro is out of power, but a Creighton University professor says the rest of Maduro's political party remains in control of the country.

It's been almost a week since the US removed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. I wanted to do a deeper dive to see where things stand now.

Congressman Don Bacon says Maduro being removed isn't a loss.

"Him and his predecesor Chavez, took Venezuela from being the wealthiest country in South American to the poorest," Bacon said.

He's concerned, though, that the rest of the Chavez/Maduro regime remains in power.

"This administration should have as a goal to put the legitimate elected leaders in power," Bacon said.

Creighton Professor Erika Moreno specializes in Latin American politics. She says not much has changed and, arguably, it could get worse.

"Right after the vice president was sworn in as president, they passed a law in Venezuela that makes it a crime to criticize the current regime," Moreno said.

Earlier this week, Venezuelan immigrants, Trino and Valmore Hernandez, told me they hoped Maduro's ouster would bring that kind of repression to an end. They witnessed as a neighbor was killed by the regime.

"This girl was protesting. We were protesting in the same street and she was killed and shot in her face," Trino said.

Bacon would like to see democracy restored.

"That should be the ultimate goal and I just hear an overemphasis on oil," Bacon said.

The US has seized multiple Venezuelan-connected oil tankers. President Trump also met with oil company executives about the natural resource rich nation.

"So, running the oil industry is a challenge. If it's a challenge for Venezuelan government, and has been historically, It's likely to be a challenge for the U.S. as well," Moreno said.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst told KMA Radio this week that removing Maduro from office was a law enforcement action and didn't need congressional approval, but Bacon seeS it differently.

"If there's going to be continued operations in Venezuela, I think by law, the president should come to Congress and seek our authorization," Bacon said.

