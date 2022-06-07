Veteran Community Living Center ribbon cutting held in Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — CHI Health Midlands unveiled its newest VA Community Living Center Tuesday in Papillion.

The 34-bed facility will include short-stay rehabilitation, skilled nursing care and memory care.

The facility is 30,000 square feet and cost about $11 million to renovate.

The President of CHI Health Midlands Kevin Miller said they wanted to create the space with intent.

"We wanted the community living center to be a space veterans could resonate with, a space that's comfortable and inviting. When they walk in, we want them to immediately know they've arrived and I think we've accomplished that. This place will help our veterans continue in their journey of healing and hope through mind, body and spirit,” said Miller.

The first veteran patients are expected to arrive for treatment at the facility in mid-June.

