OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department says it assisted the Omaha Fire Department with an accidental drowning in Benson Park on Saturday.

According to the incident report, the victim was 58-year-old William Rademacker. Witnesses told authorities that he had been drinking when he "jumped into the lake to swim, but failed to resurface."

