Victim of Friday's fatal I-480 and 20th St. accident identified as Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 60-year-old Omaha man died after a crash near I-480 and 20th St. on Friday afternoon, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers arrived at the scene where a vehicle was engulfed in flames in the center lane.

An investigation revealed that a 1988 Pontiac 6000 sedan broke down while traveling westbound and was then rear-ended by a 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck.

The Pontiac's gas tank ruptured and the vehicle became fully engulfed, according to police. The driver and sole occupant, identified as 60-year-old Darryl Griffin of Omaha, was trapped and died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured and the crash remains under investigation.

