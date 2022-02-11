TRAFFIC ALERT: I-480 westbound from Iowa through Downtown Omaha closed due to fatal crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities in Iowa and Nebraska are diverting traffic away from I-480 westbound at 10th Street is closed following a fatal crash. Omaha police say there is one fatality that resulted from the wreck.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says that southbound motorists on I-29 should exit I-680 near Missouri Valley to Omaha or continue to I-80 eastbound and avoid getting off the interstate at the frontage road.

OPD says that traffic on the I-480 bridge is being diverted onto 10th Street and that the freeway is closed up to at least the Highway 75 exit. Authorities expect that the freeway through Downtown Omaha will be closed for a significant amount of time.

Markel, Katrina

Nebraska DOT updates on the crash can be found on its website.

N. 13th Street ramp is closed

N. 17th Street ramp is closed

This story is developing and will be updated when 3 News Now has more information.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.