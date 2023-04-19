Victims identified in fatal Sidney, Iowa stabbing; drug-related arrests made during investigation

SIDNEY, Iowa (KMTV) — In a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, authorities identified two victims in a stabbing that happened just before noon on Monday in Sidney, Iowa.

Corey Miller, 26, died from his wounds at a hospital in Hamburg. An autopsy was completed on Tuesday and it confirmed Miller died from the stab wounds. The second victim, 28-year-old D’Andre Kyle, is recovering at UNMC and is in stable condition.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the address where the two men were stabbed on Main Street in Sidney.

Officers allegedly found illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia. The residents of that address, 26-year-old Mark Dupre and 23-year-old Katelan Jacobs were arrested by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office on charges related to the search warrant.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety: "Both Dupre and Jacobs were charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver over five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dupre was also charged with possession of marijuana (2nd offense) and Jacobs was charged with possession of marijuana (1st offense). Dupre’s bond was set at $100,000.00 cash and Jacobs was set at $300,000.00 cash."

Law enforcement says this is an ongoing investigation.

