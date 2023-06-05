Vigil held for Zachary Bear Heels, indigenous man with mental illness who was killed by police

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, the indigenous community of Omaha honored the memory of Zachary Bear Heels, a young man who was killed by Omaha Police in 2017 while he suffered a mental health crisis.

The crowd honoring Bear Heels gathered around the bus station on 16th and Jackson Street, the place where Bear Heels was believed to be dropped off on the day he was killed.

The group then walked to 60th and Center Streets, where he was killed, and held a vigil to honor the memory of Bear Heels and speak out against police brutality.

“He was a person in our community who required some help and assistance. Some love. Some support. And, unfortunately, he was not met with that love, and support and assistance,” said a speaker at the vigil.

This was the sixth year of the event. All four of the officers who were involved in Bear Heels death were fired after the incident, although three were later reinstated after an appeal.

