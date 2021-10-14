Village Pointe pumpkin tree restored following Sunday squashing by vandals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Sunday, vandals targeted a pumpkin tree display at Village Pointe which honors people fighting breast cancer. On Wednesday, new pumpkins were delivered to help celebrate the season and those battling the disease.

The display also honors Kim Jones who helped Village Point be what it is. She passed away in 2015.

Anyone who might have information about the vandals is asked to call the Village Pointe customer service office at 402-505-9773.

