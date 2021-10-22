Village Pointe set for annual Halloween celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, October 11th, Village Pointe discovered that its iconic pumpkin tree had been vandalized.

More than 100 pumpkins were smashed; pumpkins that represent a person that is battling or lost their life to breast cancer.

However, they went to work and are now set to celebrate this weekend.

The annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee will start Saturday at 3 p.m. and run until 5 p.m.

There will be plenty of games and activities taking place, along with trick-or-treating throughout the entire shopping center starting at 4 p.m.

To close out the event there will be a special performance around the pumpkin tree. The event, and especially the pumpkin tree, is something that Village Pointe holds very close to its heart.

They began honoring breast cancer victims after the original organizer of the event and tree, Kim Jones, lost her battle to the disease in 2015.

They’re happy they can continue the tradition despite this year’s struggles.

“Community is key for all of us, and it’s really the bottom line of why we’re doing all of it,” Village Pointe Shopping Center General Manager Alicia Peters said. “To offer something to the community every year that they can relate to happiness and the fall, and just the spirit that goes along with it.”

While the vandalism was very disheartening, Village Pointe was grateful to see the outpouring of support from the entire community.

“We had several companies reach out to us which was so nice, but we got it taken care of. The community’s reaction to the frustration was just... made it worthwhile to get it back to where it should be so that we could host this event this weekend,” Peters said.

Village Pointe says Children’s Hospital has been a terrific sponsor over the years.

Millard north’s DECA program is a partner this year as well. They will be conducting a dollar raffle and accepting free-will donations to give to the Open Door Mission.

Peters says to show up in your costumes and prepare to eat lots of candy!

Anyone who might have information about the vandals is asked to call the Village Pointe customer service office at 402-505-9773.

