Volun-Thursday wraps up Do Good Days

It is the final day of Share Omaha’s Do Good Days campaign — a three-day stretch centered around giving back to area non-profits and those in need.

‘Volun-Thursday’ is all about volunteering and serving the community. Share Omaha has more than 700 volunteer opportunities in the metro on its website.

At Food Bank for the Heartland all of the volunteer slots have been filled up.

The food bank says Do Good Days couldn’t have come at a better time, as food costs continue to rise and volunteer numbers since the pandemic remain down.

While it is booked up today the food bank is looking for more help year-round.

“We have ten shifts throughout the week, and they can sign up for any day and time that they want,” Food Bank for the Heartland Communications and Media Relations Manager Stephanie Sullivan said. “They can participate as an individual or grab a group of friends, grab some family members, come down here for a couple hours and make an impact. Volunteers are the heart of our mission.”

“I love it,” Volunteer Alan Lindahl said. “There’s regulars almost every day and I know a lot, a lot of people. I just love it.”

Lindahl has been volunteering 4 to 5 days a week for the last two years.

He says some days they’re very short on help and there are different jobs that fit everyone’s abilities.

“If you’re sitting at home during the day — why not? That was my problem. I didn’t have anywhere to go, and I got out and it’s community,” Lindahl said. “So, come out, give a little. Working in the food bank you will never see the people getting the food, if you don’t want to do this go work in a pantry or, you know, volunteer somewhere.”

The food bank is still accepting monetary donations. Each dollar will be matched by Woodmen Life up to $10,000, ending Thursday. A $1 donation can provide up to four meals for those in need.

It’s also still accepting wish list items. Some of the big ones are peanut butter, pasta and sauce, canned fruits, veggies, and meats.

Click here for more information on nonprofit volunteer opportunities, wish lists, and donation options.

