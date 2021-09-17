Volunteers across the metro make a difference for United Way's Day of Caring

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, around 200 people volunteered their time as part of the United Way of the Midlands' 19th Annual Day of Caring.

Those involved helped out metro-area nonprofit organizations with projects ranging from cleaning and organizing at local nonprofit sites to conducting surveys and building shelving units.

Some volunteers helped stock shelves out at Together's food pantry that opened up a few days ago.

In all, 20 nonprofits hosted 35 in-person volunteer projects.

