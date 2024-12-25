Volunteers at Open Door Mission make neighbors feel valued during the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers say they have fun serving neighbors at the Christmas Day brunch at Open Door Mission.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A hundred volunteers are serving about 300 residents on Christmas morning at Open Door Mission. I’m your neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel in Omaha. I spoke with some neighbors who told me it’s about giving back during the holidays.

“It makes them feel good,” said Amy Harvey, the chief community relations officer.

“They’re helping people they know that are having a tough time.”

Harvey told me serving others on Christmas Day is a family tradition for some. Danielle brought her five-year-old son Mateo.

Danielle: “This is fun for us. We enjoy this.”

Jordan Bechner represents Nebraska on the pageant circuit. The Doane University sophomore told me that volunteering is part of participating in pageants. She’s helped out at Open Door Mission since she was five or six years old. It’s rewarding and fun.

Bechner: “Just seeing all of the smiling faces.”

Volunteers wait on neighbors who live at Open Door Mission, taking their orders and making pancakes.

“And so, for people to come and take their orders and serve them at the table on Christmas Day and make them feel like valued guests, it’s pretty moving for them,” Harvey said.

Volunteer, Connie, was enjoying a conversation with Open Door guest, Byron. He says people from different walks of life celebrating together makes the day special.

Byron: “It breaks down a lot of barriers.”

Once brunch was finished volunteers helped the shelter prepare for an evening banquet. Another opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors in the true spirit of holiday giving.