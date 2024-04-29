Volunteers impactful as homeowners in Elkhorn's Vistancia development clean up

OPPD crews continued to work Monday on the edge of the neighborhood, bringing poles back upright in service restoration.

Prev Next

Posted at 5:52 PM, Apr 29, 2024

EKLHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday, an EF3 tornado carved a path through Douglas County - including parts of Vistancia in Elkhorn.

Some families have already moved into the new development, as construction was scheduled to be completed throughout by December 2024.

Mary Nelson spoke to one homeowner whose family moved in just two weeks ago.

Jeff said he's grateful for volunteers, but expressed concern about a potentially difficult process ahead navigating the recovery process with their insurance company. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.