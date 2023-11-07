Volunteers pack 200 goodie bags for veterans: 'It's just something we can do to show that service matters'

3rd annual Veterans Day Baskets for Vets community service campaign

Volunteers fill 200 goodie bags to give to veterans

Will be delivered to vets ahead of Veterans Day

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Initially marking the end of World War I — Veterans Day — is the 11th day of the 11th month. This Saturday though it's become more like Veterans Week.

I'm Mary Nelson in the Westgate Neighborhood sometimes we think that a grand gesture is enough to say thank you to the men and women who've served our country. These volunteers know that small gestures count, too.

Bag...upon bag.

They'll fill more than 200 before day's end — with practical goodies, and fun things, too.

“Even if the service was 60 or 70 years ago, it's still very appreciated. It's just something we can do to show that service matters. This one focuses on the folks in the homes and assisted living and nursing homes, but sometimes they can be the forgotten souls out there and that's why I think this program is really special to reach out to those folks.”

Items are donated or money is donated to buy what goes in.

Carole adds a handwritten touch...

“My father was a vet, my husband was a vet, my nephew is a vet...will be a vet.”

And she spent nearly three decades working for the VA.

It's the third year for this community service campaign so they understand the impact.

“Just seeing the smiles, it's like... It's almost like looking at little kids at Christmas morning.”

“Everybody needs to reach out to a veteran and just thank them now and again so they know what they sacrificed meant something to us.”

Ahead of Veterans Day, these bags will be delivered to veterans in retirement communities in several places Omaha, Bellevue, Fort Calhoun, Blair, Missouri Valley, Woodbine and Tekamah.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.