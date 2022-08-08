Vote-by-mail postcards are being sent out in Douglas County, but they look different than before

OMAHA, Neb — On Wednesday, the Douglas County election commission began sending out early voting request cards.

Commissioner Brian Kruse says most people should have them by now, but they do look different than in past elections.

Kruse says they sent out more than 170,000 of these cards and wants to emphasize that voters must sign the card before sending it in. He says to consider filling out the optional contact information, which could help voters and the election commission.

The cards are usually green, however, because of supply chain issues, they are white this year but still have green boxes on the postcards to try and the user’s eye.

"There is a spot on there for a phone number or an email. Those are for internal use only. We never share those with anybody, but we really appreciate if voters do one or the other. Because if we have a problem we need a way to contact them," said Kruse.

Kruse says about 1% to 2% of early voting ballots do not get counted because of an error, but if they have contact info or the voter turns in the ballot before election day, they can be sure your vote is counted.

Forms can be returned at any of the 13 drop boxes in Douglas County. Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 3.

