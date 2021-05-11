Voting kicks off in city elections Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday will be the fourth election during the pandemic with the last major one back in November that led to historic voter turnout.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said he's expecting about 35% voter turnout.

He added the pandemic has helped relieve some of the rush on election day as more people are voting by mail.

Kruse said there are some great candidates that are bringing more people to the ballot box this year, including highly contested races for a city council seat.

He wants to remind voters of another election going on today as well.

"That's DC West, Douglas County West school bond issue. The school is in Valley. That was an all by mail election and those have to be into us by 5 p.m.,” said Kruse.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting as well as for people to drop off their mail-in ballots for the city election.

Kruse said each of the polling places will have masks and hand sanitizer for voters to stay safe.

The first round of votes will be released at around 8 p.m. tonight. Those are all the early voting ballots.

Then at 8:45 p.m. the next round of votes will come in and those will from the first half of Tuesday’s votes.

The next round of votes will come each hour after that so make sure you have your ballot dropped off at a ballot box by 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

