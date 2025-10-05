Walking towards a cure, hundreds gather at Mahoney State Park to raise awareness for type 1 diabetes

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Families gathered at Mahoney State Park for the annual Breakthrough T1D walk, raising funds and awareness for type 1 diabetes research and treatment.



The two-mile walk is hosted by Breakthrough T1D's Nebraska chapter.

The goal is to raise more than $450,000 to fund research for treating, curing and preventing the autoimmune condition.

Among the participants was 9-year-old Kenzley Roberts, who has been living with type 1 diabetes since she was 4.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of families and community members gathered at Mahoney State Park in Ashland to participate in the annual Breakthrough T1D walk, raising awareness and funds for type 1 diabetes research.

The event brought together people who have been impacted by the autoimmune condition, all working toward advancing research for treatments, cures and prevention.

Among the participants was 9-year-old Kenzley Roberts, who has been living with type 1 diabetes since she was 4. Surrounded by friends and family, she described the support she feels from the community.

"It means a lot to me because I know they're all supporting me. Like here for help and support," Roberts said.

Her mother, Morgan Roberts, praised her daughter's strength and advocacy skills developed through managing the condition.

"She is a very strong little girl, and I think being a type 1 diabetic and having to advocate for herself from such a young age has really allowed her personality to shine through," Roberts said.

The two-mile walk, hosted by Breakthrough T1D's Nebraska chapter, aims to raise more than $450,000 annually to fund research for treating, curing and preventing the autoimmune condition.

Wayne Hill, the walk's co-chair who has been living with type 1 diabetes for 23 years, has witnessed significant medical breakthroughs during his lifetime.

"It's already going into new drugs like Tzield which will help prevent the onset of symptoms, and you can also see pumps and sensors. When I first got diagnosed, none of that was even available," Hill said.

Hill explained how technology has transformed daily life for people with type 1 diabetes.

"Kids or adults for that matter that are diagnosed don't have to finger prick. They can get all of their blood sugar direct to their smart devices within 5 minutes, and you have an artificial pancreas between the two of them talking. So it makes you live a little bit more of a normal life," Hill said.

More than 1.5 million Americans live with type 1 diabetes. Organizers say events like this walk bring the community together, moving one step closer to finding a cure.