Warrant obtained for homicide suspect; Omaha police asking for community help

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit said in a press release that it has obtained a felony warrant for Elijah Robinson, 18, for first-degree murder in connection to the death of KorVanta Hill.

On Oct. 18 Omaha police responded to ShotSpotter alert of gunfire near 39th and Pratt Streets. Eighteen-year-old KorVanta Hill was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition where he later died.

On Oct. 25 the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force said it booked Justyn Wagner, 19, into Douglas County Corrections on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.

3 News Now is publishing Robinson's photo because he is not yet in custody and could be considered dangerous. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are at large and a potential danger to the public.

OPD included in its press release:

"Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the P3tips mobile app.

Tips leading to the arrest of a wanted homicide suspect are eligible for a reward of $5,000."

