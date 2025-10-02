'We have got to find a cure': How you can make a difference in the lives of millions with Alzheimer's disease

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — You can help make a difference in the lives of millions this weekend at the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer's. It's Saturday, October 4 at Iowa Western Community College. 3 News Now's Zach Williamson, who has lost two grandfathers to Alzheimers disease and has an uncle suffering from dementia now, will serve as the emcee for the third consecutive year.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's, and nearly 12 million provide unpaid care.

All money raised goes to supporting those with Alzheimer's and the people caring for them, along with funding critical research to discover new treatments and one day a cure.

“We’re closer than we’ve ever been to getting to the point where we have a cure."

To register, donate and learn more — click here.

If you can't make it this weekend, you can find information on the Greater Omaha Walk to End Alzheimer's (Sunday, October 12) at the bottom of this article.

Walk Manager Libby Hiers and Event Experience Char Tiffany Eggett have lost loved ones to Alzheimer's too. Both also worked with patients in care facilities.

They spent Wednesday rallying students on campus to join the cause.

“We have got to find a cure because it is an absolutely devastating disease," Eggett said. "To watch someone go from active and vibrant to just struggling to remember how to do the simplest of things.”

Eggett added, “I would challenge anybody to come to the understanding that you may think you might not be affected by this and just out of nowhere you could be.”

Help us make a difference.

There will be local businesses and resources on hand to support Alzheimer’s patients and their families, along with food trucks and fun for the kids.

